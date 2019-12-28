Chennai

Man held for rape attempt in Chennai

Kanathur police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man who entered a house in Panaiyurkuppam and attempted to rape a woman who was alone.

Police said the woman opened the door of her house when she heard someone knocking.

The woman found the accused at the doorstep and he asked her for some drinking water.

When she brought him a glass of water, he attempted to embrace and sexually assault her.

The suspect fled when she raised an alarm.

Based on her complaint, the Kanathur police arrested Duraikannan, 47, a resident of the same area. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics Chennai
crime
sexual assault & rape
Chennai
