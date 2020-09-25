Man held for rape of minor girl, abetting suicide

He threatened to release the victim’s compromising pictures on the internet.

The police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl and later driving her to end her life by blackmailing her.

When the Taramani police began investigating the suicide of the girl, they found a suspicious SMS on the phone of the victim’s mother from one Gunaseelan, 33, who had moved to Kallukuttai right after the girl’s death. The parents said Gunaseelan used to tutor the victim.

The police screened his mobile phone and recovered incriminating photos and videos. Gunaseelan fled but was nabbed by a special team near Valparai.

He confessed that he used the victim’s compromising pictures and asked her for sexual favours.

He said she killed herself after he threatened to release the photos and videos on the internet.

Gunaseelan was charged under the POCSO Act.