Man held for putting faeces, urine in neighbour’s water containers in Tiruvottiyur

January 26, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had a long-running feud with the family over using a Metrowater pump

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvottiyur police arrested a 45-year-old man for putting human faeces and urine in the water containers of his neighbours, causing them to fall ill.

A senior official of the police said the couple, Mohan and Sangeetha, were living in Kalyan Chetty Nagar, where they had a long-running feud with D. Ellappan, their neighbour, over using a Metrowater pump. Over the past few months, Mohan’s family had become severely ill.

On January 20, Ms. Sangeetha saw Ellappan was mixing human faeces and urine in the water containers kept outside her house, which she had been using for drinking and cooking. Based on a complaint filed from her, the Tiruvottiyur police inquired Ellappan and arrested him.

