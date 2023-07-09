HamberMenu
Man held for pushing his neighbour to her death in Tiruvottiyur

July 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested on Sunday for murdering his 40-year-old neighbour by pushing her off the first floor of a house in Tiruvottiyur.

The police said Pushpakanthan and Vasanthi lived for rent in the first floor of a house in Thyagarajapuram. Vasanthi used to keep footwear outside the door of her house, which another tenant Kumar disliked and regularly picked fights with the couple. On July 2, a drunk Kumar, while arguing with Pushpakanthan and Vasanthi, suddenly pushed them off the first floor. They suffered head and bodily injuries and were rushed to the Stanley Government College Hospital, but Vasanthi died on Sunday without responding to treatment, the police said. The Tiruvottiyur police arrested Kumar for the murder. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

