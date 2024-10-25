Man held for possession 1 kg of methamphetamine

A special team of the Arumbakkam police arrested a 45-year-old man with one kilo of methamphetamine.

Following a tip-off about him supplying methamphetamine to sellers in the city, the police contacted him over the phone posing as a buyer and asked him to bring a kilogram of the drug to Chennai. The place of transaction was decided as Madhavaram bus terminus.

On Wednesday night, Viswanathan brought the drug and was waiting at the bus terminus. The police team who were present there in plainclothes spotted him, spoke to him over the phone, confirmed that he was the person and surrounded him. As he tried to escape, the police chased him down. He was then arrested. The police recovered 1 kg of methamphetamine from the man who has been identified as Viswanathan, 45. He had sourced the drug from Bengaluru, said police sources.