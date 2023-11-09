Man held for posing as policeman

November 09, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Vadapalani police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for posing as a policeman and extorting money from the public. A police uniform, fake identity card, a two-wheeler and ₹6,000 were seized from him.

A police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Vadapalani police station, was on surveillance duty near 100 feet road in Vadapalani. They spotted a person moving around suspiciously in the uniform of a Sub-Inspector near a two-wheeler affixed with a ‘Police’ sticker. He evaded queries of the police personnel and produced a fake identity card.

He was taken to the police station and questioned. The suspect has been identified as Ashwin alias Ashwinraj, of Ramapuram. He had extorted money from the public and motorists by the pretending to be a policeman.