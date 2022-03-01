Man held for pledging fake jewellery 

The Puzhal police have arrested a 28-year-old accused for pledging fake gold jewellery with a pawn broker.

According to the police, the complainant M.Hansraj, 58, runs a pawn shop in Kathirvedu, near Puzhal. In January, one Jameel Basha of Perambur came with two bangles which appeared to be gold jewellery weighing 38.8 grams and collected ₹1.22 lakh. Only after he left the place, did the complainant realise that he was duped with fake jewellery.

On his complaint, Puzual police arrested Jameel Basha and remanded him to judicial custody.