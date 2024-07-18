ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murdering nine-day-old daughter

Published - July 18, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police said he was upset over the birth of a third daughter and killed her in a fit of rage.

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for stabbing his nine-day-old child to death with scissors. The police said he was upset over the birth of a third daughter and killed her in a fit of rage.

The police identified him as Rajkumar, a daily wager. He and his wife had two daughters aged four and two-and-a-half and their third daughter was born on June 29. On July 7, Rajkumar told his wife that the infant had developed a medical complication and her intestine had burst. The child was admitted to a government hospital and died after two days. The body was handed over to the parents after a post-mortem. However, the post-mortem report indicated that the infant’s injury was caused by a sharp object.

Following this, the police arrested Rajkumar, who confessed to stabbing the child with scissors in a fit of rage. He also forced his wife to cremate the body as soon as it was handed over to them, the police said.

