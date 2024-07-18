GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for murdering nine-day-old daughter

The police said he was upset over the birth of a third daughter and killed her in a fit of rage.

Published - July 18, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for stabbing his nine-day-old child to death with scissors. The police said he was upset over the birth of a third daughter and killed her in a fit of rage.

The police identified him as Rajkumar, a daily wager. He and his wife had two daughters aged four and two-and-a-half and their third daughter was born on June 29. On July 7, Rajkumar told his wife that the infant had developed a medical complication and her intestine had burst. The child was admitted to a government hospital and died after two days. The body was handed over to the parents after a post-mortem. However, the post-mortem report indicated that the infant’s injury was caused by a sharp object.

Following this, the police arrested Rajkumar, who confessed to stabbing the child with scissors in a fit of rage. He also forced his wife to cremate the body as soon as it was handed over to them, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.