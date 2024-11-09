ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murdering neighbour in Aminjikarai

Published - November 09, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had frequent quarrels over the victim letting out waste water in front of his neighbour’s house

The Hindu Bureau

The Aminjikarai police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old neighbour in a dispute.

The police identified the victim as Thamim Ansari of Rajagopalan Street in Aminjikarai, who ran a roadside eatery. He used to wash utensils and let out the waste water near his neighbour Mohammed Usthan’s house. They had frequent quarrels over this. Following another argument on Friday afternoon, Ansari and his relatives roughed up Usthan. In retaliation, Usthan stabbed Ansari with a knife and fled the scene. Ansari was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Aminjikarai police registered a case and arrested Usthan on charges of murder. He was remanded in judicial custody.

