Man held for murdering father-in-law in Maduravoyal

Published - June 02, 2024 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering his father-in-law following a domestic dispute.

The police identified the victim as K. Kannan, 65, of Maduravoyal. On May 23, he scolded his son-in-law Mahesh for quarrelling with his daughter. Irritated by this, Mahesh hit Kannan’s head with a rock when the latter was sleeping near Varasakthi Vinayagar temple in the locality. The injured Kannan was admitted to a government hospital, and his son Sivakumar lodged a police complaint.

On Saturday, Kannan died at the hospital without responding to treatment. The police arrested Mahesh on charges of murder.

