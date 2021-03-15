Chennai

Man murdered during spat

A 33-year-old security guard surrendered in the Kodungaiyur police station after he reportedly murdered a labourer on Saturday night.

According to the police, Prasanna Kumar Jana of Odisha was working at a construction site where Dugna Sahu, 33, from the same State, was posted as a security guard. On Saturday night, Prasanna Kumar reportedly brought his friends to consume liquor. However, as Dugna Sahu opposed this, Prasanna Kumar pushed him down.

Dugna Sahu left the premises and returned with a brick. He hit Prasanna Kumar on his head with the brick and the latter reportedly died on the spot. Dugna Sahu surrendered before the police. The police sent Prasanna Kumar’s body for post-mortem. Dugna Sahu has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

