Man held for murder of six-year-old girl in Puzhal

He had beaten her to death

April 23, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly beating a six-year-old child to death.

The police identified the victim as Thejasvi, whose mother Divya, 31, was estranged from her husband Vijayakant. When she was working at a private firm, she and Srinivasan, 31, of Chrompet, began a relationship. All three of them moved into a rented house on Gandhi Second Street, Puzhal.

On Monday evening, Srinivasan and the child were at home when Ms. Divya went outside. Later, neighbours saw Srinivasan carrying Thejasvi to an urban health centre. The staff at the health centre, who examined the child, declared that she had already died and alerted the police. Srinivasan told the police that the child accidentally drowned in a bucket of water when she went to the bathroom. The body of the child was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

During interrogation, Srinivasan admitted that he had beaten the child to death. The Puzhal police arrested Srinivasan, 31, on charges of murder and remanded him in judicial custody.

