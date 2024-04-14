Man held for murder of retried policeman in Selaiyur

April 14, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Selaiyur police have arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of a 69-year-old retired police officer on Saturday.

The police said E. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Ranga Salai, Selaiyur, was a former sub-inspector at the Koyambedu police station. When Krishnamurthy was in his house on Friday night, two women knocked on his door and gave him a gold chain for safekeeping. The women told him that it belonged to a man who was passed out drunk on the street nearby. When Krishnamurthy tried to wake up the man, he thought the former had stolen his chain and assaulted him.

Krishnamurthy injured his head in the altercation and was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Porur. However, he died on Saturday without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the man, identified as Sivaraman, a call taxi driver from Tiruvannamalai, was arrested. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

