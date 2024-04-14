GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man held for murder of retried policeman in Selaiyur

April 14, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur police have arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of a 69-year-old retired police officer on Saturday.

The police said E. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Ranga Salai, Selaiyur, was a former sub-inspector at the Koyambedu police station. When Krishnamurthy was in his house on Friday night, two women knocked on his door and gave him a gold chain for safekeeping. The women told him that it belonged to a man who was passed out drunk on the street nearby. When Krishnamurthy tried to wake up the man, he thought the former had stolen his chain and assaulted him.

Krishnamurthy injured his head in the altercation and was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Porur. However, he died on Saturday without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the man, identified as Sivaraman, a call taxi driver from Tiruvannamalai, was arrested. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.