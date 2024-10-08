ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murder of migrant labourer from UP 

Published - October 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangadu Police, on Tuesday, arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly murdering his co-worker hailing from Uttar Pradesh, over a petty quarrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said, on receiving information about a body of a 40-year-old man found at a saw mill in Barani Pudur Nagar, Mangadu, the police rushed to the spot and recovered it. The body was later identified to be that of Anil Pande, 43, of Uttar Pradesh. He and his friend Dinesh Tripathi, 38, were staying and working at the sawmill for the last two years.

Kumar, 48, joined them 10 days ago at the sawmill and was staying with them. On Monday night, the duo had taken a charging cable from Kumar. Besides refusing to return it, they also mocked at Kumar. Infuriated over this, Kumar hit Anil Pande with an iron rod while the latter was sleeping. On witnessing the murder, other workers in the sawmill alerted the employer.

Police arrested Kumar and remanded him to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US