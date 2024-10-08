GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for murder of migrant labourer from UP 

Published - October 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangadu Police, on Tuesday, arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly murdering his co-worker hailing from Uttar Pradesh, over a petty quarrel.

Sources said, on receiving information about a body of a 40-year-old man found at a saw mill in Barani Pudur Nagar, Mangadu, the police rushed to the spot and recovered it. The body was later identified to be that of Anil Pande, 43, of Uttar Pradesh. He and his friend Dinesh Tripathi, 38, were staying and working at the sawmill for the last two years.

Kumar, 48, joined them 10 days ago at the sawmill and was staying with them. On Monday night, the duo had taken a charging cable from Kumar. Besides refusing to return it, they also mocked at Kumar. Infuriated over this, Kumar hit Anil Pande with an iron rod while the latter was sleeping. On witnessing the murder, other workers in the sawmill alerted the employer.

Police arrested Kumar and remanded him to judicial custody.

