ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murder of his friend in Royapuram 

Published - October 28, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Royapuram Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend as the latter refused to give him ₹10 to buy alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as Moinuddin, 55, of Pudhumanaikuppam, Royapuram, a labourer who lived on the platform near the Housing Board flats in Chetti Thottam. He was found dead on the platform on Friday morning. Police began investigation after recovering his body and sending it to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem, which revealed assault.

After further investigation, police found that the deceased Moinudin was addicted to alcohol and he had demanded ₹10 from his friend Munusamy for buying alcohol. A quarrel broke out as Munusamy refused to give the money. Munusamy beat Moinuddin to death using a wooden log and fled the scene.

Police arrested Munusamy of Royapuram and remanded him to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US