Man held for murder of his friend in Royapuram 

Royapuram Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend as the latter refused to give him ₹10 to buy alcohol.

The victim has been identified as Moinuddin, 55, of Pudhumanaikuppam, Royapuram, a labourer who lived on the platform near the Housing Board flats in Chetti Thottam. He was found dead on the platform on Friday morning. Police began investigation after recovering his body and sending it to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem, which revealed assault.

After further investigation, police found that the deceased Moinudin was addicted to alcohol and he had demanded ₹10 from his friend Munusamy for buying alcohol. A quarrel broke out as Munusamy refused to give the money. Munusamy beat Moinuddin to death using a wooden log and fled the scene.

Police arrested Munusamy of Royapuram and remanded him to judicial custody.