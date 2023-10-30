HamberMenu
Man held for murder in Thiruvanmiyur

October 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man stabbed a 51-year-old man to death and surrendered at Thiruvanmiyur police station stating that he had done so, following a divine order.

Police said the victim has been identified as Senthil Kumar of PTK Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, a painter by profession. He, after being separated from his wife a few years ago, was living in a rented room next to the Mookupodi Siddhar temple in Thiruvanmiyur. Kamal, a devotee of the siddhar and used to visit the temple.

Further investigation revealed that while Kamal was on his way to worship at the Mookupodi Siddhar Temple on Sunday, Senthil Kumar teased him. Infuriated over this, Kamal picked up an argument with him and stabbed him. Kamal then surrendered at the police station. He allegedly told the police that it was a divine order to murder Senthilkumar.

On surrendering, the police arrested him and recovered the body of the deceased.

