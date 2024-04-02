ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for murder in MGR Nagar

April 02, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had been sexually harassing the victim since last Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man for murdering a 33-year-old woman after sexually harassing her.

The police said the victim, a resident of MGR Nagar here, worked as a construction worker. P. Velmurugan, of Tiruvottiyur, who worked as a mason, had been sexually harassing since last Friday. When she tried to tell her husband, Velmurugan hit her with a hammer. The injured victim was admitted the Government Royapettah Hospital.

In the early hours of Tuesday, she died in the hospital without responding to treatment. The MGR Nagar police arrested Velmurugan and seized the hammer from him. He was remanded in judicial custody after an inquiry.

