Man held for murder in Korukkupet 

March 30, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

RK Nagar Police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend in Korukkupet.

Police said following information that a male was found dead near Sunnambu Canal playground in Korukuppet, the police team of R.K. Nagar Police Station on Monday rushed to the spot, recovered and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as C. Rajararam, 33, of Korukuppet, He along with Kuppusamy, 31 of Korukkupet were doing daily work and drinking alcohol on Sunday. Following a quarrel between them, Kuppusamy murdered Rajaram using a stone. Rajaram was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

