Man held for murder in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 01:37 IST

The accused and the victim worked for the same business

An ambulance driver was arrested for murdering his 33-year-old co-worker on Saturday night.

The Chengalpattu district police said the victim R. Vijayakumar and his friends were drinking on Saturday, when the accused Ajith murdered him due to past enmity. Ajith confessed to the crime after his arrest.

