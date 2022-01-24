ChennaiCHENNAI 24 January 2022 01:37 IST
Man held for murder in Chengalpattu
Updated: 24 January 2022 01:37 IST
The accused and the victim worked for the same business
An ambulance driver was arrested for murdering his 33-year-old co-worker on Saturday night.
The Chengalpattu district police said the victim R. Vijayakumar and his friends were drinking on Saturday, when the accused Ajith murdered him due to past enmity. Ajith confessed to the crime after his arrest.
