Man held for mobile phone snatching in Chintadripet

The Chintadripet police have arrested a person for snatching a mobile phone from a 58-year-old man near Quaid-E-Millath College on Wednesday. When K. Babu of West Mambalam was sitting on the pavement, two unidentified persons approached and abused him without any provocation. Then the duo snatched his mobile phone and fled. Based on a complaint from Mr. Babu, the police arrested V. Shankar, 26, of V.O.C. Nagar and seized the mobile phone from him. They are also searching for the other suspect.