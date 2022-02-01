Man held for killing wife

CHENNAI

01 February 2022 01:09 IST

The New Washermenpet Police on Monday arrested 53-year-old Thalapathy for murdering his wife Shanmugapriya. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police official of New Washermenpet said the couple were living in VOC Nagar and had three children — two sons and a daughter. While the daughter was married off, the two sons were staying with them. The couple was known to have regular fights and on Sunday Thalapathy quarrelled with Shanmugapriya. After a few hours, he used a kitchen knife to murder her while she was sleeping.

The New Washermenpet police arrested Thalapathy.

