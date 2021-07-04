Chennai

Man held for killing wife

Personnel from the J.J. Nagar police station arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly hammering his wife to death following a quarrel at their house in Padi.

The victim was identified as Mano Bharathi, 37, a resident of Kalaivanar Nagar, Padi. The police said she was a manager of a nationalised bank in Guindy. She and her husband Achuthan married 13 years ago, and had two daughters. They quarrelled frequently since Achuthan was an unemployed alcoholic. At 4 p.m. on Friday, they fought and in a fit of anger, he hit her on the head with a hammer.

She was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but succumbed to her injuries later in the evening. Police registered a case for murder and arrested Achuthan. He was remanded in judicial custody.


