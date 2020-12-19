Man held for killing wife

CHENNAI

19 December 2020 01:37 IST

He later surrendered to the police

The Neelankarai police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man, who surrendered after murdering his wife.

The police said Hari was an electrician, and his wife Gomathi was working as a temporary staff at the Corporation. The couple had two children and were residing in Mettu Colony, Chinna Neelankarai. She had recently taken up a job as a data entry operator, with help from Umesh, a neighbour. Hari suspected that his wife was cheating on him. On Friday, after a quarrel, in a fit of anger, he attacked her with a knife. He later surrendered to the police.

