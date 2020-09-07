Chennai

Man held for killing father over property dispute in Sunguvachathiram

The Sunguvachathiram police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly murdering his father over suspected property dispute.

Police identified the victim as Jayaraman, a resident of Sunguvachathiram, who lived with his second wife and son Vimal Raj. Vignesh, Jayaraman’s son from his first marriage, committed the crime on Friday and told the family that his father had fallen to his death.

Mr. Vimal Raj noticed strangulation marks on the body. When questioned, Vignesh fled but was later arrested. Investigation is on.

