Man held for killing colleague in Thoraipakkam

The Thoraipakkam police on Saturday arrested a man for pushing his colleague to death following a quarrel at their workplace.

The police identified the victim as V. Hariharan, 34, of Thiruvanmiyur, and the suspect as Dharanidharan, 34, of Puducherry. They both worked at a web-design company at Sakthi Nagar in Thoraipakkam. On Friday, they were drunk while at the office. The police said Dharanidharan quarrelled with Hariharan, and this escalated into a scuffle. Dharanidharan pushed Hariharan to the floor. As Hariharan was breathless after the fall, Dharanidharan informed their employer.

Hariharan was declared dead at the hospital. The police arrested Dharanidharan on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.