Man held for killing colleague in Thoraipakkam

Published - June 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

He has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Saturday arrested a man for pushing his colleague to death following a quarrel at their workplace.

The police identified the victim as V. Hariharan, 34, of Thiruvanmiyur, and the suspect as Dharanidharan, 34, of Puducherry. They both worked at a web-design company at Sakthi Nagar in Thoraipakkam. On Friday, they were drunk while at the office. The police said Dharanidharan quarrelled with Hariharan, and this escalated into a scuffle. Dharanidharan pushed Hariharan to the floor. As Hariharan was breathless after the fall, Dharanidharan informed their employer. 

Hariharan was declared dead at the hospital. The police arrested Dharanidharan on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

