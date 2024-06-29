GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for killing colleague in Thoraipakkam

He has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Published - June 29, 2024 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Saturday arrested a man for pushing his colleague to death following a quarrel at their workplace.

The police identified the victim as V. Hariharan, 34, of Thiruvanmiyur, and the suspect as Dharanidharan, 34, of Puducherry. They both worked at a web-design company at Sakthi Nagar in Thoraipakkam. On Friday, they were drunk while at the office. The police said Dharanidharan quarrelled with Hariharan, and this escalated into a scuffle. Dharanidharan pushed Hariharan to the floor. As Hariharan was breathless after the fall, Dharanidharan informed their employer. 

Hariharan was declared dead at the hospital. The police arrested Dharanidharan on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.