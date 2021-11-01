Man held for killing 7-year-old daughter

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 01:02 IST

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on charges of murdering his seven-year-old daughter.

The police said M. Radhakrishnan of Ayanavaram, a construction worker, and his wife Lavanya, a nurse at a private hospital in Rajamangalam, had separated a few months ago.

Ms. Lavanya had moved into a rented house on Villivakkam-Red Hills Road along with their two children. When Ms. Lavanya was at work on Saturday, an inebriated Radhakrishnan visited the house and allegedly stabbed his daughter Vandana with a knife. The victim’s brother, who was in the house, called for help.

Neighbours alerted the mother and the police.