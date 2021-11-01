Chennai

Man held for killing 7-year-old daughter

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on charges of murdering his seven-year-old daughter.

The police said M. Radhakrishnan of Ayanavaram, a construction worker, and his wife Lavanya, a nurse at a private hospital in Rajamangalam, had separated a few months ago.

Ms. Lavanya had moved into a rented house on Villivakkam-Red Hills Road along with their two children. When Ms. Lavanya was at work on Saturday, an inebriated Radhakrishnan visited the house and allegedly stabbed his daughter Vandana with a knife. The victim’s brother, who was in the house, called for help.

Neighbours alerted the mother and the police.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 1:04:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-held-for-killing-7-year-old-daughter/article37276342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY