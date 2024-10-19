ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for job racket 

Published - October 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating a manpower agent and several job aspirants to the tune of ₹98 lakh. 

According to the police, the complainant, S.Shanthi, 43, of Mangadu, is running a manpower recruitment agency in Kundrathur. She allegedly collected money from a few youth under the pretext of arranging jobs in government departments through intermediaries, including Daya alias Dayanidhi.

After collecting the money from her on behalf of 18 youngsters, Daya conducted a mock certificate verification and issued fake appointment orders. The aspirants realised that they were cheated only when they went to join duty. Shanthi and 18 youth lodged complaints with the police. Based on their complaints, the police arrested M.Daya alias Dayanidhi, of Jalakandapuram, Salem district and remanded him to judicial custody.

