GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for job racket 

Published - October 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating a manpower agent and several job aspirants to the tune of ₹98 lakh. 

According to the police, the complainant, S.Shanthi, 43, of Mangadu, is running a manpower recruitment agency in Kundrathur. She allegedly collected money from a few youth under the pretext of arranging jobs in government departments through intermediaries, including Daya alias Dayanidhi.

After collecting the money from her on behalf of 18 youngsters, Daya conducted a mock certificate verification and issued fake appointment orders. The aspirants realised that they were cheated only when they went to join duty. Shanthi and 18 youth lodged complaints with the police. Based on their complaints, the police arrested M.Daya alias Dayanidhi, of Jalakandapuram, Salem district and remanded him to judicial custody.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.