Man held for indulging in online fraud

06 March 2021 18:42 IST

He advertised about the sale of table and chairs at cheaper rates on an online portal.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 35-year-old online fraudster who had reportedly cheated several people after posting online about the sale of consumer durables at cheaper rates.

The accused has been identified as S.Saravanakumar, 35, of Bodinayakanur, Theni district. He was arrested following a complaint from P. Saravanan Palanisami, of Chennai. The complainant saw a post about sale of table and chairs at cheaper rates advertised on pages of an online portal. He contacted the person who was mentioned as the seller of the product, who asked him to pay ₹3000 to a mobile wallet. After receiving the payment, the seller switched off the mobile and failed to deliver the goods.

A special team of police personnel led by Cyber Crime Inspector Veerasamy traced the suspect in Theni after analysing call records of his mobile number. He was caught near a bank when he came to withdraw cash.

Police recovered laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards used for the offence. Police said the accused Saravanakumar himself got cheated by fraudsters through the same portal. Since then, he decided to follow the same modus operandi and cheat. In the last two years, he had cheated several people in a similar manner after advertising consumer durable and other goods under different nicknames.