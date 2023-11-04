HamberMenu
Man held for impersonation as IAS officer 

November 04, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of city police have arrested a 54-year-old man for impersonating as an IAS officer. 

The suspect has been identified as Nagasubramanian, working as a general manager in a private company. Police said J. Anburaj, head constable, is working as a computer assistant-cum-telephone operator in the office of the Commissioner of Police.

When he was on duty, on Friday afternoon, he received a call. The caller introduced himself as Joint Secretary, Finance, Government of India, referred by the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and informed that he wanted to talk to the Commissioner. Anburaj replied that the Commissioner was pre-occupied with other work. Hence, the caller informed Anburaj that he would call again and asked him to inform the Commissioner that an accused in a CCB case should be arrested and he would send one Nagasubramanian for follow-up. 

Later it came to light that the caller claiming to be the Joint Secretary of Finance and the said Nagasubramaniyan were the same. In this regard a case was registered and the Forgery Investigation Wing team arrested the impersonator.

