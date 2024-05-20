GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for hurling bottle filled with ammonia solution at family staying on platform

Published - May 20, 2024 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Raja held for hurling ammonia solution bottle.

Raja held for hurling ammonia solution bottle.

The city police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old platform dweller on charges of hurling a bottle filled with ammonia solution at a family staying near the platform of the Ekkatuthangal Metro Railway Station on Sunday night.

Police said, M. Ganesh was staying with his wife and five year old daughter on the platform. On Sunday night, a man hurled a bottle of ammonia solution. His daughter sustained injuries on her hand.

The Guindy Police, who investigated the case, arrested D. Raja, 37, of Erode district, who was also a platform dweller.

Police said that Raja and Ganesh were earlier working at a coffee stall in Ekkatuthangal. Recently, Raja had allegedly stolen a mobile phone from a customer. Ganesh had informed this to the stall manager, who dismissed Raja from his job. Enraged over this, the accused had targetted the family, police added.

