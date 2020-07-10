Man held for hoax call to bomb Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s residence

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI

10 July 2020 12:52 IST

The 33-year-old had used his wife’s mobile phone to make the call, in an attempt to implicate her

The city police have arrested a 33-year-old man who made a hoax call threatening to detonate a bomb at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s residence. An investigation revealed that he used his wife’s mobile phone to implicate her, as he was upset with her.

Police said that on Thursday night, a call was made to the police control room claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Chief Minister’s residence on Greenways Road and that it would go off soon.

Advertising

Advertising

Immediately, the message was communicated to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Selaiyur B. Sahadevan to trace the caller. The caller was caught within half an hour and was subjected to an interrogation.

The interrogation revealed that the suspect has been identified as Vinodh, 33, an autorickshaw driver. He had frequent quarrels with his wife as he used to come home under the influence of alcohol. On Thursday night, he had quarrelled with her as she refused to give him food. He hatched a plan to implicate her, and used her mobile phone to call the control room.

Vinodh is a habitual hoax caller and has been arrested twice earlier for making hoax calls. Selaiyur police arrested and remanded him.