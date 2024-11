The Valsaravakkam police arrested P. Anbazhagan, 54, and seized 165.45 kg of banned gutkha packets from his house in Valasaravakkam on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises at Kaikankuppam in Alwarthirunagar and found the contraband on the first floor. A two-wheeler was also seized. Anbazhagan was remanded in judicial custody.