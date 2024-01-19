Man held for harassment in Sembium 

January 19, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sembium police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman in his apartment complex.

Police said the complainant G. Kamatchi, 44, and suspect H. Jayachandran, reside in an apartment complex in N.S.K. Nagar, Perambur. Both had frequent quarrels. On Thursday, Jayachandran abused Kamatchi and threatened to kill her. On the basis of a complaint filed by her, the Sembium police registered a case under sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Police arrested Jayachandran and remanded him to judicial custody.