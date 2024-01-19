GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for harassment in Sembium 

January 19, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sembium police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman in his apartment complex.

Police said the complainant G. Kamatchi, 44, and suspect H. Jayachandran, reside in an apartment complex in N.S.K. Nagar, Perambur. Both had frequent quarrels. On Thursday, Jayachandran abused Kamatchi and threatened to kill her. On the basis of a complaint filed by her, the Sembium police registered a case under sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Police arrested Jayachandran and remanded him to judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.