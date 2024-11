The Velachery police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for harassing a woman. The police said Shilpa of Orandiamman Koil Street went to a restaurant on 100-Feet Road in Velachery. She scolded a customer at the restaurant for staring at her. In retaliation, he abused her and pushed her to the ground. Ms. Shilpa alerted the Velachery police, who arrested and identified the man as T. Ramesh of Nanganallur. He was remanded in judicial custody.