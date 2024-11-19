ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for harassing racer Alisha Abdullah

Updated - November 19, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Chennai

Police arrested the caller who abused BJP functionary and racer Alisha Abdullah from a hotel on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Alisha Abdullah | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Neelankarai Police on Monday (November 18, 2024) arrested a 37-year-old man for verbally abusing Alisha Abdullah, who is a racer and BJP functionary over phone.

Ms. Abdullah got a call from an unidentified man on Monday. He allegedly verbally abused her. He told her the name of the hotel in Old Mahabalipuram Road and the room number in which he was staying.

Alisha went to the spot and caught hold of him. She then handed him over to the police.

Police said he was arrested on charges of harassing her.

