Man held for harassing racer Alisha Abdullah

Neelankarai Police on Monday (November 18, 2024) arrested a 37-year-old man for verbally abusing Alisha Abdullah, who is a racer and BJP functionary over phone.

Ms. Abdullah got a call from an unidentified man on Monday. He allegedly verbally abused her. He told her the name of the hotel in Old Mahabalipuram Road and the room number in which he was staying.

Alisha went to the spot and caught hold of him. She then handed him over to the police.

Police said he was arrested on charges of harassing her.

