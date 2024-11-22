Man held for fatally attacking pavement-dweller in city

The Mylapore Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for fatally attacking a pavement-dweller near the Santhome Church.

The victim has been identified as Sugu, 60, of Kerala who was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood on Monday morning. A security guard at the church informed the police, who took Sugu to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Investigation led the police to one Anand, also a pavement-dweller. On Monday, an argument had broken out between the two. Sugu attacked Anand with a blade. In retaliation, Anand assaulted Sugu, and fled the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.