Man held for fatally attacking pavement-dweller in city

Published - November 22, 2024 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mylapore Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for fatally attacking a pavement-dweller near the Santhome Church.

The victim has been identified as Sugu, 60, of Kerala who was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood on Monday morning. A security guard at the church informed the police, who took Sugu to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Investigation led the police to one Anand, also a pavement-dweller. On Monday, an argument had broken out between the two. Sugu attacked Anand with a blade. In retaliation, Anand assaulted Sugu, and fled the spot.

