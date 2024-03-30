Man held for duping people promising govt jobs in Chennai

March 30, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Job Racket Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch police has arrested an absconding suspect who had allegedly cheated many after receiving money on the pretext of arranging jobs in government establishments.

Police said that in 2019, Renuka and her daughter Shyamaleswari of Madhavaram were introduced to Palani through Nagammal of the same area. The mother and daughter claimed that they knew several officers working in Central and State Governments and if they paid money, they could get jobs in various government departments through those officers.

Further, they lured Palani with the promise of getting him a job in State Bank of India and received ₹3,37,000 through bank accounts and in person. However, they neither got him a job nor returned the money and thereby cheated Palani. Based on the complaint of Palani, the Job Racket Investigation Wing (JRIW) of the CCB took up the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the suspects on the promise of getting jobs in Central Government offices and various government banks and State Government offices cheated more than 55 gullible persons and received around ₹1.5 crore from them. Inquiry further revealed that the suspects enacted a drama as if they were government officials and conducted fake interviews in star hotels. Subsequently, the mother-daughter duo had been arrested by the police a few months ago.

Now police arrested one more suspect K.Shanmugam, 37, of Madhavaram who impersonated as a government officer and committed fraud and abetted the duo.