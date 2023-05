May 23, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mambalam police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly possessing charas, which is a cannabis concentrate made from the resin of a live cannabis plant. The police said the suspect had been identified as Eknath, 38, of Kodungaiyur and 200 g of charas was seized from him. He had ordered it online, the police said. He was arrested by the police near the Mambalam railway station based on a tip-off, they said.