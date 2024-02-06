ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for driving away with ambulance from Anna International Airport

February 06, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police traced the vehicle using the global positioning system installed in it

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for stealing an ambulance parked near the entrance of Anna International Airport in Meenambakkam. The Airport police traced the vehicle to Melmaruvathur using the global positioning system (GPS) installed in it. They alerted the Melmaruvathur police, who intercepted the ambulance near the Thozhupedu toll plaza. They recovered the vehicle and arrested the driver. The police identified him as Madhavan, an autorickshaw driver from Semmancheri, who was addicted to ganja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US