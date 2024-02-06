GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for driving away with ambulance from Anna International Airport

The police traced the vehicle using the global positioning system installed in it

February 06, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for stealing an ambulance parked near the entrance of Anna International Airport in Meenambakkam. The Airport police traced the vehicle to Melmaruvathur using the global positioning system (GPS) installed in it. They alerted the Melmaruvathur police, who intercepted the ambulance near the Thozhupedu toll plaza. They recovered the vehicle and arrested the driver. The police identified him as Madhavan, an autorickshaw driver from Semmancheri, who was addicted to ganja.

