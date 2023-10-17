ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for derogatory post on CM, MP 

October 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly posting and circulating derogatory messages on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi on social media.

According to the police, a resident of Raja Annamalaipuram had complained that he had come across a post on X [formerly Twitter] on August 25 that had objectionable comments with morphed images of the Chief Minister and the MP. Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police collected the IP logs of the handle and analysed them. The linked mobile number was traced and found to be used by Velu Muruganantham of Coimbatore.

Muruganantham admitted to posting the offensive messages.

