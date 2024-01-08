Man held for derogatory post against CM

January 08, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Branch(CCB) have arrested a 28-year-old man from Dharmapuri district for allegedly posting derogatory content against Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Police said the arrested man has been identified as S.Kaliyappan, of Selliyampatti village, Dharmapuri district. He was arrested following a complaint from a resident in Mandaveli to the City Police Commissioner. The complainant alleged that he came across a video on the social media page of Kaliyappan which allegedly contained abusive, derogatory content against the Chief Minister.

In a press release, the city police said the public are requested to fact-check before posting any statements in online social media platforms. Content sharing via social media should not cause any section of the public or any person to be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquillity, the release said.

